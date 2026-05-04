RIYADH — The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC) announced on Sunday the launch of an awareness campaign titled "A label you know," aimed at introducing the updated fuel economy label for cars starting with 2027 models.

The center explained that the two-week campaign comes as part of the center’s commitment to raising awareness among individuals and the community about the importance of the vehicle fuel economy label and its contribution to helping individuals choose the most fuel-efficient car.

This aims to improve energy efficiency in the Kingdom's transportation sector, which contributes to preserving natural resources and achieving sustainability.

The SEEC clarified that the campaign offers several practical tips for consumers to help them easily read and understand the essential information about the label. This includes explaining how to read the new label and the most important information it provides, serving as a visual guide to help choose the most fuel-efficient vehicle.

The campaign targets those planning to buy a new car, as well as those looking for the most efficient vehicles, apart from daily car users interested in comparing options to make the best decision. It also targets relevant stakeholders, including car dealerships, agents, car sales platforms, and leasing companies.

The center noted that there are three types of updated fuel economy labels, depending on the vehicle type. The first type of label indicates vehicles with internal combustion engines and displays fuel consumption in kilometers per liter (km/l).

The second type of the label is for electric vehicles, as the label displays the equivalent fuel consumption efficiency of electric vehicles and the battery capacity in (km/l equivalent), while the third type of label shows plug-in hybrid vehicles, and includes an explanation of the equivalent fuel consumption efficiency rate of the two engines with the engine capacity and battery in (km/l equivalent).

It is worthy to note that SEEC aims to improve efficiency of energy production and consumption while ensuring optimal management through collaboration with all relevant local and international partners in both public and private sectors.

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