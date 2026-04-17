RIYADH - The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 18,708 Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX600 vehicles of 2025-2026 model, due to a defect in the automatic transmission shift valves.

This defect could lead to excessive engine revving, increasing the risk of an accident or fire. The ministry urged owners of the affected vehicles to contact their local dealer, Abdul Latif Jameel Company, for Toyota vehicles at the toll-free number (8004400055) and for Lexus vehicles at the toll-free number (8001220022), to have the necessary repairs performed free of charge.

The ministry also advised vehicle owners to check if their vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in the recall campaign by visiting the Defective Products Recall Center website (http://Recalls.sa).

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