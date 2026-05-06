Chinese automotive manufacturers have captured close to 30% of Qatar's car market in just two years, a shift that signals a deeper transformation in how the region's consumers think about mobility, according to Mohamed Jaidah, Group executive director, Jaidah Group.

"We're going into the 30% market share for the Chinese manufacturers," Jaidah said in a new global platform video by Oxford Business Group, produced in partnership with Jaidah Group, examining what is driving this change and what it means for the future of Qatar's automotive sector.

Highlighting that more people are looking at car as really a medium of transport, more than a luxury status, he said there is a bigger interest in the cost-effective cars, which wasn't the case in the past.

"You see an approach where Asian manufacturers big growth of the Chinese manufacturers over the past 24 months, gaining a huge market share," according to him.

The video, titled 'Qatar’s evolving auto and mobility sector', features Jaidah, who highlights how the country’s long-term planning in the lead-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has laid the groundwork for sustained economic transformation.

Significant investments in transport and logistics infrastructure – including road networks, rail systems, ports and the Hamad International Airport – have strengthened Qatar’s position as a regional and international hub.

Looking ahead, he said the coming decade would be defined by continued transformation, underpinned by both public- and private-sector alignment.

“Qatar has undergone a profound transformation over the past decade, and the next phase will be just as significant. With the infrastructure now in place and a clear long-term vision, the country is well positioned to strengthen its role as a regional and international hub for mobility and trade,” he noted.

He added: "I think that the next decade to come is going to be a very interesting, very transformational decade ahead of us. Qatar has all the tools to present itself as a great regional and international hub. Mobility is always going to be there."

The video also examines evolving ownership models across both business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments. Companies are increasingly favouring leasing and rental solutions over asset ownership, while individual consumers are prioritising flexibility and ease of use.

Marc-André De Blois, director of Video Content at OBG, said what is being seen in Qatar is not simply a recovery in the automotive market, but a redefinition of mobility itself.

"Changing consumer expectations, the rise of new market entrants and the shift towards service-based models are collectively reshaping the sector, creating new opportunities for operators while requiring a more adaptive regulatory framework,” he said.

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