Saudi Arabia - Expanding convenient retail across Saudi Arabia, SWFT by LuLu has been launched in KSA, delivering fast, seamless, and modern shopping experiences for consumers.

SWFT stores are strategically located at metro stations, fuel stations, airports, and other high-traffic destinations across the Kingdom.

The first four SWFT stores were inaugurated virtually by Yusuffali M. A. The launch includes two metro station outlets at Al Rabi and Al Khurais in Riyadh, a flagship store at Aramco Al Ruwaid, and another outlet at the ADNOC fuel station in Al Ahsa, Eastern Province.

“Our new format is designed to bring speed, convenience, and quality closer to customers. This is a new concept that we first launched in Saudi Arabia, and very soon we will roll it out across GCC countries,” said Yusuffali M.A.

SWFT by Lulu offers a curated selection of daily essentials, fresh food, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, bakery items, and beverages, catering to the needs of busy commuters and modern urban lifestyles.

Lulu Group plans to expand SWFT aggressively, with a target of opening 100 stores across Saudi Arabia by 2030, further strengthening its presence in the Kingdom’s growing convenience retail sector.

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