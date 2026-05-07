RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded more than 270.6 million point-of-sale (POS) transactions between April 26 and May 2, 2026, with a total value of SAR16.63 billion.

These reports show an increase of approximately SAR4.56 billion compared to SAR12.08 billion during the same period last year.

At the city level, Riyadh recorded 86.3 million transactions valued at SAR5.52 billion, while Makkah recorded 11.1 million transactions valued at SAR779.2 million, and Madinah recorded 10.3 million transactions valued at SAR610.1 million.

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