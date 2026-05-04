RIYADH — Consumer spending in Saudi Arabia recorded one percent increase, reaching SR150.1 billion during March 2026 compared to SR148 billion in the same month of 2025, an increase of SR2.1 billion.

According to the data released by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), sales through points of sale in Saudi Arabia increased by one percent in March 2026, reaching approximately SR66.1 billion compared to the same period in 2025. The data also showed that sales during March were conducted through 997.2 million transactions via 2.4 million devices.

Cash withdrawals from ATMs during March dropped by 11 percent, reaching SR48.6 billion, compared to withdrawals in March 2025. These cash withdrawals were made through 14,500 ATMs belonging to operating banks and the Saudi network, across 125.1 million transactions. The number of issued bank cards reached 66.9 million.

According to the data, e-commerce sales via Mada cards rose to SR35.4 billion during March 2026, a 28 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025. These sales were made through 200.3 million transactions. E-commerce sales include Mada card transactions used for payments and purchases through shopping websites and mobile applications.

Consumer spending in Saudi Arabia encompasses cash withdrawals, point-of-sale (POS) sales, and e-commerce sales via Mada. POS transactions represent consumer spending using debit and credit cards at major shopping centers, retail stores, pharmacies, and other outlets.

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