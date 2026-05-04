Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), alongside its subsidiary Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship (RUWAD), is participating in the Make it in the Emirates Forum, held from 4th to 7th May at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) to promote industrial growth and economic diversification in the UAE.

The participation aligns with Sharjah’s strategy to strengthen its position as a hub for industrial investment, support national projects, and enhance the competitiveness of local industries through flexible, investor-focused services.

Sharjah’s stand recorded strong engagement from investors, business leaders, and manufacturers on the first day. SEDD introduced a special initiative offering an instant industrial licence for AED1,000, covering all permitted industrial activities in the emirate. The offer is available exclusively during the forum.

SEDD and RUWAD also aim to strengthen direct engagement with leading manufacturers and international companies to build partnerships that facilitate technology transfer and knowledge exchange, enhance product quality under the Made in UAE label, and expand global market presence.

SEDD affirmed that participation in the forum reflects its commitment to the UAE Industrial Vision 2030, highlighting Sharjah’s advanced infrastructure, flexible regulatory framework, and strong logistics capabilities that position it as a key destination for industrial investment.

The department reiterated its commitment to supporting sustainable industrial development and reinforcing Sharjah’s role as a leading economic and production centre.

The Make it in the Emirates Forum serves as a strategic platform for sharing expertise, exploring investment opportunities, and fostering partnerships, bringing together decision-makers, investors, government entities, and private sector representatives to address challenges and drive growth in the national industrial sector.