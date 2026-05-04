Arab Finance: Kuwait has extended a $2 billion deposit with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) for an additional year, the CBE noted in the “External Position of Egyptian Economy” report.

The deposit, originally due in September 2025, has been extended until September 2026.

Kuwait has two deposits totaling $4 billion. The first deposit, valued at $2 billion, was due to mature last April, but its status remains unclear.

The other deposit, also valued at $2 billion, is expected to mature in September 2026.

Long-term deposits from Arab countries with the CBE remained unchanged during the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 at $9.3 billion, including $5.3 billion from Saudi Arabia and $4 billion from Kuwait.