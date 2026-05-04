Most major Gulf bourses opened higher on Monday, supported by signs that the Middle East conflict was moving, ​albeit unevenly, toward ⁠resolution, boosting investor confidence. U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States ‌would begin efforts on Monday morning to assist ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, though ​he gave no details of the plan.

Iran's military warned U.S. forces on Monday not ​to enter ​the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump said the United States would start helping to free ships stranded in the Gulf by the U.S.-Israeli ⁠war on Iran.

Trump has made securing a nuclear deal with Tehran a priority, but Iran wants to delay nuclear talks until after the war and first sees rival blockades on Gulf shipping lifted.

Dubai's main share index advanced 1.2%, ​led by ‌a 3.2% rise in ⁠blue-chip developer ⁠Emaar Properties and a 1.6% increase in toll operator Salik Co .

In Abu Dhabi, the index ​rose 0.6%, boosted by a rally in companies tied ‌to oil major Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

ADNOC Drilling ⁠jumped 4.6%, ADNOC Gas gained 0.9%, ADNOC Logistics & Services added 3%. The United Arab Emirates has left OAPEC, the group said on Sunday, after announcing on April 28 that it was also quitting OPEC and OPEC+ to boost output.

The UAE's exit from the oil cartel may also allow the Gulf state to raise production once exports resume, since it would no longer be bound by OPEC quotas.

Speculation that the UAE would leave OPEC had persisted for years. ‌With vast reserves and among the world's lowest production costs, ⁠it can remain profitable even during extended periods of ​low prices.

The Qatari index rose 0.3%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.5%, hit by a 3.8% fall in Saudi Arabian Mining Co .

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco eased ​0.2%.

Brent crude ‌futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $108.11 a barrel ⁠by 0400 GMT after settling ​down $2.23 on Friday.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)