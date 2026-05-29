LONDON/SINGAPORE - World stocks edged higher on ⁠Friday while oil prices slid and headed for a weekly drop as traders awaited clarity on efforts to reopen the ‌Strait of Hormuz and extend the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Sources told Reuters the U.S. and Iran had agreed to extend their ceasefire and lift shipping restrictions, though U.S. President ​Donald Trump has yet to approve the deal and Iranian state media said it had not been finalised.

Oil futures fell around 2% and were on ​track for ​their steepest weekly decline since early April.

MSCI's world stocks index rose 0.4% to a record high. Gains were led by chipmakers, after upgraded forecasts from Dell boosted AI sentiment and lifted benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul 2.5% and 3.5% respectively. "You're getting ⁠these multiple confirmation points, and that's just going to extend the rally for anything AI-related," said Jason da Silva, director of global investment strategy at Arbuthnot Latham.

Gains elsewhere were more modest. Wall Street futures were broadly flat , while European stocks rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 closed at a record 7,563.63 on Thursday. The dollar was on track for a small weekly decline, reflecting lower U.S. Treasury yields. Analysts, however, said the ​drop in yields may be limited, ‌as a U.S.-Iran ⁠deal is unlikely to quickly ⁠reverse inflation pressures from elevated fuel prices.

"The market's already taking the view that a deal's going to be done and the Strait is going to ​be open," said Jason Wong, senior market strategist at BNZ in Wellington.

"The main point is it removes ‌a tail risk of a really, really bad outcome. I don't think it's a ⁠green light to take oil down $20, or Treasuries down 20 points." Investors are also tracking other geopolitical risks. NATO member Romania said on Friday a drone injured two people during an overnight Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine - the first time in the war that a drone had hit a densely populated area in Romania and caused injuries.

YEN SQUEEZED, KIWI ATTEMPTS LIFTOFF

Global bond yields are lower on the week, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield at 4.4532%. French inflation rose in May at the fastest pace in more than two years, preliminary official data showed, underlining the global impact of higher energy prices.

Overnight U.S. data on consumption, income, home sales and GDP came in on the soft side of expectations, with inflation running hot but a little bit under forecasts. In Japan, annual core inflation in Tokyo ‌stayed below the central bank's 2% target for a fourth straight month in May, though ⁠a rebound in factory activity pointed to resilience and supported the case for a June ​rate hike.

In currency markets, the yen remained under pressure after sliding back towards levels that previously prompted suspected intervention. At 159.285 per dollar, it was still just shy of the 160 level seen as a line in the sand for policymakers.

The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.163475.

The New Zealand dollar has been ​a major mover ‌this week, rising about 2% against the U.S currency after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand held rates ⁠steady on Wednesday but delivered a more-hawkish-than-expected outlook.

($1 = 159.2600 ​yen)

(Reporting by Iain Withers in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore. Editing by John Mair and Mark Potter)