Arab Finance: Egypt's Cabinet has greenlit amendments to the executive regulations of the Mineral Resources Law No. 198 of 2014, as a continuation of Law No. 87 of 2025, within the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' direction towards developing the mining sector and maximizing the utilization of mineral resources, as per a statement.

These amendments are part of the restructuring of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) into the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA) as an independent economic entity.

They will include reducing rents by up to 60% to alleviate the financial burden on investors, encourage scaling exploration activities, and increase discovery opportunities.

The amendments also stipulated a 30-day timeframe for issuing approvals and coordination to streamline procedures and allow the exploitation of multiple ores within a single concession area to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

In support of partnerships with the private sector, the MRMIA has slashed its contribution to joint ventures (JVs), reducing its stake from 25% to 10%.

The amendments also include clearly defining royalties for each ore not previously listed, ensuring transparency regarding investors' financial obligations.

Moreover, the government will issue licenses for specialized laboratories and tighten controls to ensure the efficiency of analytical processes.

The amendments also include establishing branches of the authority inside and outside Egypt to promote investment opportunities.

Finally, the ministry will bolster digital transformation by enabling electronic submission, digital payment, and making data available in public places to enhance efficiency and transparency.