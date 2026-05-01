Dubai-based logistics operator Aramex has replaced its existing US dollar- and pound-denominated loans with a single dirham-denominated facility of AED 815 million ($222 million)

The new facility is structured as a sustainability-linked instrument, with pricing tied to Aramex’s sustainability performance. Watch the Zawya video here:

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