Qatar’s Estithmar Holding has appointed Basel Shaddad as its new CEO with immediate effect.

Shaddad will replace Juan Leon, who was appointed as Group CEO of the Qatar-listed holding company last April.

Last week, Estithmar Holding reported a net profit of 333 million Qatari riyals ($91.5 million) for the first quarter of 2026, marking a 97% year-on-year increase. The company also reported revenues of QAR 1.455 billion, up from QAR 1.309 billion in Q1 2025.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com