Goldman Sachs has appointed insider Akila Raman as ​the global ⁠head of its private and alternatives ‌capital markets business, according to a ​memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The investment bank ​also appointed Michael ​Voris to an expanded role as Americas head of Equity Derivatives.

Both ⁠the new roles fall under Goldman's Capital Solutions Group, a unit created last year to focus on financing ​large deals ‌and providing ⁠loans to ⁠corporate clients.

* Raman will focus on capital ​raising, structuring, and distribution ‌solutions within the lucrative ⁠alternatives asset class.

* She joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 and most recently served as chief commercial and strategy officer of Transaction Banking.

* Voris will continue in his role as co-head of Equity Capital Markets of ‌the Americas, while focusing on growing ⁠the equity derivatives segment in ​his expanded role.

* Voris joined Goldman in 2010 as a vice ​president and ‌was named partner in 2020. (Reporting ⁠by Pragyan Kalita ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)