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Goldman Sachs has appointed insider Akila Raman as the global head of its private and alternatives capital markets business, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The investment bank also appointed Michael Voris to an expanded role as Americas head of Equity Derivatives.
Both the new roles fall under Goldman's Capital Solutions Group, a unit created last year to focus on financing large deals and providing loans to corporate clients.
* Raman will focus on capital raising, structuring, and distribution solutions within the lucrative alternatives asset class.
* She joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 and most recently served as chief commercial and strategy officer of Transaction Banking.
* Voris will continue in his role as co-head of Equity Capital Markets of the Americas, while focusing on growing the equity derivatives segment in his expanded role.
* Voris joined Goldman in 2010 as a vice president and was named partner in 2020. (Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)