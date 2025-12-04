Saudi Arabia's Almarai has named a company veteran as the new chief executive officer (CEO) to replace Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Badr effective next year.



Fawaz bin Mohammed Al-Jasser, who has worked for the dairy giant for nearly two decades, will assume the leadership role on January 16, 2026.



The board of directors recommended Al-Jasser to the new role after Al-Badr resigned due to personal reasons.



Al-Jasser has held several leadership positions in Almarai, including overseeing the bakery, seafood and human resources divisions. He also served as the general manager of Teeba Company, a subsidiary of Almarai in Jordan, as well as CEO at Naqua Company.



He has a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from the University of Leicester.



