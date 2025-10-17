Viktoria Beromelidze has been appointed Head of Debt Capital Markets at Saudi Arabian investment bank BSF Capital. She will assume the role in November.

Beromelidze has worked over 20 years in financial services, including serving as Head of EMEA Debt Capital Markets at Bank of China, which she joined in 2016.

Prior to this, she worked with UBS in 2005, first in New York as Fixed Income Strategist and then in 2007 joining CEEMEA Capital Markets in London, where she led CEE origination.

Her areas of expertise include geopolitics, financial oversight and reporting, and emerging markets, with a particular focus on Asia and the Middle East.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

