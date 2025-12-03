HSBC Holdings named Brendan Nelson as its new chairman on Wednesday, replacing Mark Tucker, in a return to the custom of appointing the head of its board from within its ranks. The appointment comes a day after HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery told the FT's Global banking summit in London that Nelson was not seeking the role on a permanent basis.

Elhedery said Nelson did not want to commit to the job for six to nine years at the current stage of his career.

Nelson has been serving as interim chair since October 1 and joined the lender's board in September 2023. He was the former head of global banking at KPMG and has expertise in UK and international financial and auditing.

"Since assuming the role of interim group chair, Brendan has demonstrated his excellent leadership capabilities backed by his strong banking and governance credentials," said Ann Godbehere, the senior independent director who led the replacement process.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the board, Georges and the wider management team as we deliver on our strategic and financial objectives," Nelson said in a statement.

Nelson will remain as the chair of HSBC's group audit committee until the bank's 2025 results are published in February 2026. HSBC said he would then be replaced in that role.

Tucker, HSBC's first-ever external chairman who announced his plans to step down in May after eight years at the bank, returned to Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group as chairman on October 1. He was AIA's chief executive and president between 2010 and 2017.

Tucker's reign at HSBC also saw the bank navigate external crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and a bid by the lender's then-biggest shareholder, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China, to hive off its Asian business in order to improve returns.

Nelson will oversee the further pursuit of a refined strategy under Elhedery following a sweeping restructuring he undertook in October last year to scale back Western operations and deepen the lender's focus on Asia, after achieving the bank's highest annual profit of $32.3 billion in 2024.

Nelson will also be tasked with supervising Elhedery's efforts to grow fee-based income to make up for falling interest income as central banks cut policy rates.

Moreover, geopolitical uncertainties will remain a challenge for Nelson's team as HSBC tries to grow its business in China at a time of escalating trade tensions with the United States and other major economies.

The bank said at its half-year earnings the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs could cause it to miss its profitability target of a mid-teens return on tangible equity in future years.

