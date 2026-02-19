Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House–Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has announced two senior appointments as part of its strategy to empower local talent and strengthen its leadership framework.

Misam Al Hashemi joins the bank as head of organisational design and workforce planning, while Fatema Abu Alfath has been named head of branches and premium services. The moves align with the bank’s sustainable growth strategy and its commitment to elevating the customer experience through specialised banking expertise.

Misam Al Hashemi brings over 19 years of human resources experience to her role, where she will lead the implementation of the bank’s organisational design and future skills framework to ensure alignment with overall corporate strategy.

Fatema Abu Alfath, with more than 20 years in the banking sector, will oversee the daily management of the branch network, distribution channels, and premium banking services.

The appointments underscore KFH-Bahrain’s dedication to increasing the presence of Bahraini women in decision-making roles.

Dana Bukhammas, group head of human resources, transformation and development at KFH-Bahrain, said the appointments reflect the bank’s belief that human capital is the primary driver of success.

“We place particular emphasis on empowering Bahraini women and supporting them to assume influential leadership roles,” she added. “This embodies our commitment to fostering diversity and building an inclusive work environment founded on merit.”

