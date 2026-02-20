Citigroup's Private Bank ​North America ⁠has appointed ‌Chad Reddy as its ​market executive for ​the West, the bank ​said on Thursday.

A 25-year wealth ⁠management veteran, Reddy previously worked as managing director ​and ‌market leader ⁠at ⁠rival Bank of America Private ​Bank ‌for more ⁠than fifteen years.

He has also held senior leadership roles at Wells Fargo Private Bank.

Reddy will report ‌to Chris Biotti, head of ⁠Citi Private ​Bank North America.

 

(Reporting by Tatiana ​Bautzer in ‌New York ⁠and ​Ateev Bhandari in Bengaluru)


 