Citigroup's Private Bank North America has appointed Chad Reddy as its market executive for the West, the bank said on Thursday.
A 25-year wealth management veteran, Reddy previously worked as managing director and market leader at rival Bank of America Private Bank for more than fifteen years.
He has also held senior leadership roles at Wells Fargo Private Bank.
Reddy will report to Chris Biotti, head of Citi Private Bank North America.
