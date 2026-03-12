The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) affirmed that the kingdom’s banking and financial sector continues to operate at the highest levels of readiness amid the current regional developments and the repercussions of the Iranian aggression taking place in the region.

The CBB stated that banks and financial institutions across the kingdom continue to provide services to customers efficiently and with strong safety and redundancy measures in place, supported by advanced regulatory frameworks and a robust digital infrastructure that has been systematically strengthened and developed over the years.

Since the onset of the situation, it has maintained heightened oversight, co-ordinating closely with banks, insurance companies and financial institutions across the sector to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of financial services, said CBB in its statement.

All financial institutions continue to demonstrate strong operational readiness and business continuity, reflecting the depth of preparation and regulatory discipline that defines Bahrain’s financial sector, it stated.

The CBB added that Bahrain’s banking sector continues to record strong financial soundness indicators, with capital adequacy and liquidity ratios remaining above regulatory requirements.

Financial systems across the Kingdom, including payment systems, also continue to operate efficiently and securely, it added.

The kingdom's central bank said that both physical and cybersecurity measures across all financial institutions are operating at the highest levels of readiness as part of a comprehensive and integrated security framework for the financial services sector.

The CBB reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining monetary and financial stability in the Kingdom and ensuring the efficient and continuous delivery of financial services across Bahrain, thereby reinforcing confidence in the financial sector and consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional financial center.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

