Bahrain - BBK has launched its Sustainable Finance Framework (SFF), a major step in supporting the kingdom’s transition to a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Developed in collaboration with Standard Chartered, the framework received a “significant” sustainability contribution rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics.

The Second Party Opinion (SPO) confirms the framework aligns with 2025 global standards for Green, Social, and Sustainability Bonds, Sukuk, and Loans.

The SFF enables BBK to mobilise capital for high-impact projects across 12 eligible categories.

Key sectors include renewable energy, clean transportation, green buildings, affordable housing, and SME financing.

This initiative aligns with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the national goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2060.

“This represents a defining moment in our sustainability journey,” said BBK Group chief executive officer Yaser Alsharifi.

“As Bahrain diversifies its economy, we are providing the innovative financial solutions needed to foster environmental stewardship and long-term value creation.”

The framework embeds ESG goals into the bank’s core financing strategy. BBK chief of strategy and sustainability Mohamed Alaali noted that the structure provides a rigorous method for evaluating and reporting on sustainable activities.

Standard Chartered Bahrain chief executive officer Dr Boutros Klink added that the collaboration ensures BBK is “well-positioned to lead in advancing sustainable finance in Bahrain.”

To ensure accountability, BBK has committed to publishing annual allocation and impact reports.

These disclosures will detail how proceeds are deployed and the specific environmental and social outcomes achieved. The full framework and SPO are available on BBK’s website.

