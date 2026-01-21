Bahrain-headquartered Gulf Partners Group (GPG) will operate as a management-led investment firm anchored by Arzan Financial Group (AFG), one of the region’s leading financial institutions and publicly listed on Boursa Kuwait.

GPG is founded by three GCC-based professionals with more than 70 years of combined experience in private markets.

The firm plans expansion into the GCC, subject to regulatory approvals, and will focus on the middle market segment, pursuing deal-by-deal investments across private equity, private credit, real estate special situations, and selective growth opportunities.

As GPG’s cornerstone shareholder, AFG provides governance, infrastructure, and balance-sheet support, underpinning a long-term investment target that aims to deploy up to $2.5 billion over the next five years.

The founding management team comprises Mohammed Alqahtany, Co-CEO; Yousif Al-Abdulla, Co-CEO; and Waleed Abdulaziz, CIO. Collectively, the team shares a strong track record and bring extensive experience from a leading alternative asset management firm, where they led the development of the firm’s private equity arm in the MENA region, scaled real estate investments, and launched innovative investment products that attracted prominent sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, and family offices across the Gulf.

Talal Al-Bahar, Chairman of Arzan Financial Group, said: “Arzan Financial Group proudly upholds its role as a strategic and anchor investor in GPG, driving growth through a robust operational and governance framework. The team’s experience, governance focus, and regional insight provide a strong foundation for a platform that can play a meaningful role in the evolution of private markets across the GCC.”

AlQahtany said: “We deeply value the contribution of Arzan Financial Group, one of the region’s largest investment institutions, and commend its strategic role in establishing Gulf Partners Group- —a testament to its confidence in our founding team. Driven by economic diversification, the Gulf region is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, unlocking growth and cementing its status as a premier private market hub.”

Al-Abdulla said: “Our approach is built around delivering balanced private markets opportunities in the GCC with select global investments. This includes private equity to drive growth, private credit for attractive returns, and real estate for diversification complemented by select global growth opportunities that unlock premium deals. Collectively, these focus areas provide investors with a comprehensive and differentiated private-markets portfolio.”

GPG aims to serve UHNW families, family offices, regional institutions, corporates, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds seeking differentiated access tailored to meet the specific needs of Gulf-based investors, balancing return, risk, and liquidity.

GPG currently operates through licensed affiliates and is in the process of securing relevant regulatory approvals in its target jurisdictions.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

