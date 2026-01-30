The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) signed a memorandum of cooperation with Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) to activate a direct electronic link between the two parties.

This step is part of the department's strategy to digitise its services and enhance the efficiency of real estate registration and financing procedures, which is in line with the Sharjah government's digital transformation efforts and the provision of smart interconnected services.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum was attended by Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, and Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank.

The memorandum was signed by Abdulaziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, and Mr ObaidSaif bin Khadem, Head of Mortgages Department and Shareholder’s Relations at Sharjah Islamic Bank.

This agreement represents an advanced step towards facilitating real estate procedures and transactions related to banking services. Additionally, it aims to provide mortgage services and carry out all required actions, including, but not limited to, registering, amending, canceling, and releasing mortgage contracts.

Moreover, it allows Sharjah Islamic Bank to use the department's electronic system, enabling it to conduct inquiries, verifications, and compliance transactions electronically, in accordance with its roles and the applicable legislative controls. The electronic linking will be launched using the latest encryption protocols and the highest standards of data protection, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of exchanged information without the need for physical presence. This will contribute to reducing the time and effort for customers and enhancing the accuracy and quality of operations.

In this context, Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi stated that the partnership marks an important step in developing the real estate business environment in Sharjah and enhancing digital integration between government entities and financial institutions.

He noted that enabling banks to access the department’s electronic system reflects a commitment to transparency, accuracy, and speed of service delivery, and added that cooperation with Sharjah Islamic Bank will help attract new investors by facilitating real estate transactions through advanced digital solutions.

Mohamed Abdalla, stated that the agreement reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting Sharjah Government’s digital transformation initiatives, particularly in real estate registration and mortgage financing.

He added that the collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department leverages advanced digital solutions to streamline mortgage procedures, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer experience, while supporting the sustainability of the real estate sector and strengthening investor confidence in the emirate.

Overall, this agreement is an extension of the department's efforts to enhance the digital infrastructure of its systems and enable its partners to benefit from its services remotely, which will eventually support Sharjah's vision of developing smart government work and stimulating economic and real estate growth through strategic partnerships with the private sector.