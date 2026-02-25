Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced a landmark partnership with EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

The agreement, formalised at a signing ceremony, will see Emirates Islamic provide innovative Islamic banking financing solutions tailored to meet EDGE Group’s diverse treasury requirements, said the company in a statement.

This collaboration marks the initial phase of a long-term cooperation between the two entities, designed to address a wide spectrum of local and international financing opportunities. The partnership extends to encompass corporate finance, supply chain finance solutions and digital banking solutions, underlining a comprehensive approach to supporting EDGE Group's ambitious growth trajectory, it added.

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: “This partnership highlights our commitment to supporting leading UAE enterprises with shari’ah-compliant financial solutions. Through our scale, innovation and expanding suite of products, we continue to advance the development of Islamic finance and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across sectors."

Rodrigo Torres, President & Group CFO of EDGE Group, said: “Securing innovative financing solutions is crucial for EDGE as we continue to expand our global footprint and accelerate the development of advanced technologies. Our partnership with Emirates Islamic represents a significant step in strengthening our capital structure."

"We look forward to the collaboration that will support our treasury needs, corporate finance initiatives and enhance our supply chain capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to driving future industries from the UAE," he added.

