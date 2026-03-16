Citibank said most of ​its ⁠branches and offices in the UAE ‌will continue to be closed until further notice, ​part of a broader banking industry ​response to deteriorating security ​conditions due to the Iran war.

The bank had initially ⁠planned to reopen on Monday. The Mall of the Emirates branch in central Dubai remains the sole exception, ​operating ‌on reduced hours, ⁠it ⁠said in a message to customers on Saturday.

Banks ​in the region ‌have sent staff home ⁠as the conflict deepened, particularly after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to attack economic centers and banks affiliated with U.S. and Israeli entities.

Clients have been directed to Citibank Online and the Citi Mobile app ‌for their banking needs, according to ⁠the message on Saturday. ​It stressed that despite the branch closures, "Citi continues to serve clients in ​UAE ‌and Bahrain without interruption."

(Reporting by Hadeel ⁠Al Sayegh ​in Dubai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)