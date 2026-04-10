The head of Middle East and North Africa debt capital markets at HSBC is set to join Goldman Sachs, according to a source.

Nour Safa has resigned from her role at HSBC, IFR understands. She had joined the bank in August 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before that, she worked in MENA DCM at Standard Chartered.

Safa is joining Goldman Sachs as a managing director in its capital solutions group. She will continue to be based in Dubai.

Source: IFR Moves - HSBC’s MENA bond head off to Goldman | IFR