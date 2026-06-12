The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the World Bank Group signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the areas of financial inclusion, financial literacy, financial consumer protection and financial dispute resolution, as part of the ongoing cooperation between both parties.

The signing was witnessed by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, and Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank Group, during a high-level meeting held at the CBUAE headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed a number of priority areas of cooperation, including financial literacy and financial inclusion initiatives, digital fraud prevention principles, enhancing banking and insurance dispute resolution mechanisms, and the second edition of the Regional Summit on Financial Health and Inclusion, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in September 2026 and organised by the CBUAE.

The agreement was signed by Fatma Abdulla Al Jabri, Assistant Governor for Financial Crime, Market Conduct and Consumer Protection at the CBUAE, and Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan at the World Bank Group, in the presence of the CBUAE Assistant Governors and a number of senior officials from both organisations.

On this occasion, Al Jabri said, “This agreement reflects the CBUAE’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion and financial literacy, and enhancing consumer protection as key pillars for building a society that is better equipped to make informed and responsible financial decisions. The CBUAE, in cooperation with partners from various public and private sector entities, is working to develop the National Financial Literacy Strategy, contributing to enhancing financial literacy among individuals and businesses, and supporting a more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem.”

Dione said, “This agreement reaffirms the depth of our partnership with the Central Bank of the UAE and our shared commitment to further strengthening the UAE’s position as a leader in financial inclusion and financial health.”