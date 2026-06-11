Finance House Group today announced the launch of Dhabi Bank in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), aiming to provide a comprehensive global banking experience designed to empower individuals and businesses to grow across markets through advanced digital banking solutions.

Dhabi Bank adopts a customer-first approach by leveraging technology to enhance the banking experience and deliver tailored services, enabling clients to manage, transfer and grow their wealth with confidence, security and transparency from anywhere in the world.

Headquartered in ADGM, the bank will offer specialised digital banking services, including seamless access to financial services, customised banking solutions and cross-border financial management options, built on the principles of trust, security and transparency.

Dhabi Bank builds on the expertise of Finance House Group, which has established a strong presence in the UAE financial services sector over more than two decades. It benefits from the group's infrastructure and operational capabilities while pursuing an independent and ambitious path as the first full-fledged banking institution established within ADGM.

The launch comes amid rapidly evolving global financial needs driven by increased international mobility and changing work and lifestyle patterns.

Dhabi offers a range of current accounts, savings products and fixed deposits for individuals and businesses through an integrated digital banking experience that facilitates financial management across multiple markets.

Mohamed Abdullah Alqubaisi, Chairman of Dhabi and Founder of Finance House Group, said the launch of Dhabi Bank redefines global banking through a platform designed for those who see opportunity, growth and belonging across the world rather than in a single country.

He added that the bank sets a new benchmark for borderless banking and is launching from Abu Dhabi, which continues to strengthen its position as a global financial and business hub. He noted that Dhabi offers a new financial services model that combines international ambition with strong regional connectivity, while focusing on delivering customer-centric banking solutions.

Dhabi is led by a board comprising experienced leaders and specialists from various sectors who will guide the bank's strategic direction during its establishment phase. The bank is also supported by a management team of banking professionals tasked with delivering its vision through innovative banking products and services.