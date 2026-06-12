Emirates is developing a new travel insurance product that would guarantee passengers can return home even if flights are disrupted by conflict-related events, including by arranging seats on rival airlines when necessary, the airline's President has said.

The Dubai-based carrier is working with insurance providers to launch a "reasonably priced" protection plan designed to ease growing concerns among travellers about being stranded overseas due to airspace closures, flight cancellations or renewed regional tensions, Tim Clark said in a Financial Times report.

The plan aims to convince passengers fly into or through Dubai as traffic has been hit by the continued conflict in the region.

Clark also said Emirates would be satisfied with breaking even in the current financial year if regional instability persists. The carrier reported a profit of $6.3 billion for the year ended March, although he said earnings could have reached about $7 billion had flight operations not been disrupted earlier this year.

Under the proposed scheme, Emirates would ensure affected passengers can complete their journeys or return home regardless of whether alternative travel is provided on Emirates flights or those of competing carriers.

"I think one of the big concerns is that if they get caught overseas and they can't get back," Emirates Clark said. The airline was working with insurance companies "to do the right thing", he said.

The initiative comes as Emirates continues to restore services following earlier disruptions. The airline has resumed about 80% of its pre-conflict operations, with aircraft averaging around 75% occupancy, while some routes from London are reportedly operating at near-full capacity despite travel warnings and insurance restrictions affecting some passengers.

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