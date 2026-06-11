Muscat: Advancing its strategy to extend the reach of Sharia-compliant banking services across the Sultanate, Sohar Islamic – the Islamic banking window of Sohar International – has commenced operations at its new Service Centre in Marmul, further strengthening its presence across Oman.

The opening expands the bank's network to 22 branches and three service centres, reinforcing its commitment to bringing Islamic banking services closer to customers in communities across the country. It also marks a significant milestone for the bank, as Sohar Islamic becomes the only Islamic bank currently serving customers in Marmul. The expansion reflects the bank's continued focus on broadening access to Islamic financial solutions across key economic and residential hubs.

As Oman continues to advance balanced regional development, access to trusted and values-driven financial services becomes increasingly important for individuals, businesses, and the wider economy. Through this presence, the bank seeks to make high-quality Islamic banking solutions more readily available to customers while strengthening our ability to serve their evolving financial requirements through greater proximity and engagement.

Designed to provide customers with a convenient and streamlined banking experience, the Marmul Service Centre offers a comprehensive range of banking services supported by dedicated Personal Bankers. Customers can explore and apply for a variety of retail banking products, financing solutions, and card offerings, while benefiting from expert advisory services.

Marmul sits at the heart of Oman’s oil production landscape, home to a concentrated base of energy sector professionals, contractors, and the businesses that support their operations. The new Service Centre enhances the availability of Sharia-compliant banking services within the area, providing customers with direct access to Sohar Islamic’s full suite of banking and financing solutions.

The opening of the Marmul Service Centre follows a number of network additions introduced in recent years, including branches in Bousher, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, and Bait Al Reem, as well as a Service Centre in Bidiyah. It reflects Sohar Islamic’s ongoing approach to network development, guided by a commitment to establishing a presence in locations aligned with the needs of the communities and customers it serves. This approach is underpinned by the bank’s belief that meaningful banking relationships are built through a deeper understanding of local dynamics and sustained engagement with the people and businesses that drive Oman’s economic and social development.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).