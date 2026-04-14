Deyaar for Construction and Development has announced plans to achieve sales of between EGP 2bn and EGP 3bn in 2026, supported by its growing portfolio of projects in West Cairo.

The company said its strategy focuses on expanding its footprint in Egypt’s real estate market while maximising returns from existing investments.

The company’s total investment portfolio currently stands at approximately EGP 10bn, fully allocated to strategic developments in West Cairo.

According to Chairperson Hany Farag, these investments are aligned with rising demand for residential and commercial units, as well as continued urban expansion across the region.

Farag explained that Deyaar is working to deliver a diversified portfolio of residential, commercial, and service-oriented developments catering to a wide range of customer segments.

Hany Farag

He added that the company aims to support the development of well-planned urban communities, while ensuring high-quality execution and timely delivery.

Since its establishment in 2006, Deyaar has delivered more than 110 real estate projects and over 1,700 residential units, underscoring its long-standing presence in the Egyptian market. The company noted that these achievements reinforce its capacity to provide integrated real estate solutions that meet evolving customer needs.

Farag also highlighted that the company’s growth strategy includes a strategic partnership with West Way, which is expected to double total investments to EGP 20bn. This expansion is intended to strengthen Deyaar’s development pipeline and increase its market share in key locations.

A central component of Deyaar’s portfolio is the “Deyaar Zayed” project in Sheikh Zayed’s Golden Square, which the company considers one of its flagship developments.

Deyaar owns more than 37% of the land plots in the area, which it views as a strong indicator of long-term investment potential in West Cairo.

The company stated that the project is designed to deliver a fully integrated urban experience, combining residential units, services, and modern design standards.

Deyaar also highlighted its collaboration with architectural and urban design consultant AUE (Architectural and Urban Engineering) to ensure high-quality planning and execution across its developments.

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