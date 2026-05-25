Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the construction contracts for public buildings and infrastructure works at the N2 and N6 district centres within the South Sabah Al-Ahmad City project in the third quarter of 2026.

Two separate tenders for Construction, Completion and Maintenance of Services & Infrastructure Works, Public Buildings and Related Components in the Centre of Neighbourhood in N2 and N6 in South Sabah Al Ahmed Residential City Project were issued on 24 February 2026, with bid submissions extended from 31 March 2026 to 14 May 2026.

“The contract awards are expected in August 2026, while completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The 61.5 square-kilometre South Sabah Al-Ahmad City is formed of ten neighbourhood clusters arranged around the city’s central business district, and bordered by a ring of light industrial buildings, according to Foster + Partners, which master-planned the development.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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