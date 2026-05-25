Bahrain’s Ministry of Works announced on Sunday the launch of the prequalification phase for contractors for the first package of the Bahrain International Sports City development.

The project includes construction of a major sports stadium and associated works.

According to the tender notice for 'Bahrain International Sports City – Phase 1A,' the ministry intends to prequalify contractors based on financial stability, technical capability, past performance and resources to reduce project risks and improve procurement efficiency.

The Ministry said 'contractors with prior experience in constructing major international sports stadiums will be invited to submit prequalification applications in preparation for participating in the subsequent tender.'

The following consortium structures will be eligible to participate:

Joint ventures (JVs) between Class A Saudi contractors and foreign/ international contractor with prior experience in constructing major international sports stadiums

Joint ventures between Category AA Bahraini contractors and foreign/ international contractor with prior experience in constructing major international sports stadiums

Joint ventures comprising Saudi (Class A), Bahraini (Category AA) and foreign international contractors with stadium construction experience

The deadline to purchase documents is 12 July 2026. the tender closing date is 26 July 2026 and opening date 27 July 2026.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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