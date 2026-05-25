Qatar’s Ministry of Education is expected to award contracts for the Qatar 16 Schools project in the third quarter of 2026.

The tender for Packages 1 and 2 was issued on 27 January 2026, with bid submissions scheduled for 5 April 2026.

The 16 schools are located across Al Mamoura, Umm Al Seneem, Rawdat Egdaim and Luaib.

“Contract awards are expected in July 2026, with project completion targeted for the third quarter of 2028,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The construction programme includes demolition works, substructure construction, waterproofing, wall and partition works, doors and windows installation, mechanical and electrical works, internal finishes and fixtures and external infrastructure works.

The project covers development works for the following schools:

1. Umm Ayman Secondary School – 30,335 square metres (sqm)

2. Sukaina Preparatory School – 20,870 sqm

3. Nusaiba Bin Kaab Primary School – 35,292 sqm

4. Khadijah Primary School – 31,384 sqm

5. Jowariya Bin Al Hareth Primary School – 25,600 sqm

6. Doha Preparatory School – 25,361 sqm

7. Al Aqsa Preparatory School – 25,061 sqm

8. Abi Ayoub Al Ansari Model School – 25,764 sqm

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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