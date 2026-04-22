Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched Government Scholarship Plan for the 2026–2027 academic year, introducing a range of qualitative programs and benefits aimed at enhancing human capital and aligning higher education outcomes with the strategic needs of the national labour market.

The plan was unveiled during a press conference held at the Ministry’s headquarters yesterday. The new scholarship plan reflects a forward-looking vision focused on inclusivity and empowerment across all segments of society.

Among its key initiatives is a dedicated scholarship track for students with disabilities, enabling them to enroll in specialized international universities. The plan also introduces a “bridging” program allowing students from the humanities track to transition into scientific disciplines, alongside the inclusion of priority fields such as nuclear engineering and clinical psychology.

The Ministry has set two application periods via the Government Scholarship Platform. The first phase, for external scholarships, Education City universities, and private universities, will run from July 1 to August 15, 2026.

The second phase, designated for Qatar University and other public universities, will take place from November 15 to December 30, 2026. Admissions will be based on merit and academic excellence.

Addressing the press conference, Dr. Hareb Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at MoEHE, emphasized that the plan underscores the Ministry’s commitment to equal opportunities.

He noted that this year’s scholarship pathways prioritize inclusivity while directing national talent toward specialized fields that support Qatar’s development ambitions and Qatar National Vision 2030.

For his part, Khamis Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for National Workforce Affairs in the Private Sector at the Ministry of Labour, highlighted that launching the private-sector scholarship track for the second consecutive year marks a significant step in investing in national talent within the private sector.

He noted strong engagement from companies and institutions, reflecting the importance of empowering Qatari youth to actively contribute to economic growth and the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy.

Al Nuaimi added that the initiative aligns with the Ministry of Labour’s efforts to prepare Qatari students for the job market in partnership with private-sector stakeholders, helping build a qualified and ambitious workforce capable of supporting a knowledge-based economy.

Meanwhile, Yaqoub Al Ishaq, Director of Civil Service Affairs at the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, described the scholarship plan as a strategic pillar in developing national cadres.

He stressed that the 2026–2027 plan is not merely an educational opportunity, but a comprehensive system designed to prepare future leaders by linking scholarships to actual government needs and ensuring clear career pathways after graduation.

On the financial side, the plan offers a comprehensive package of competitive benefits. Medical students under the Amiri Scholarship Program will receive base salaries and monthly travel allowances, while the “Tomouh” program for male students guarantees immediate employment with competitive salaries reaching approximately QR23,000.

Monthly stipends vary across programs, including QR20,000 for Amiri scholarships abroad, between QR18,000 and 30,000 for medical specializations abroad, QR20,000 for nuclear engineering scholarships abroad, around QR23,000 under the Tomouh program for male students, approximately QR14,000 for general external scholarships, and between QR4,000 and 10,000 for internal scholarships depending on specialization.

Additional benefits include various allowances, annual travel tickets, and in some cases counting study years toward total years of service.

The plan includes three main scholarship tracks: the Amiri Scholarship Program for top global universities, the External Scholarship Program based on approved tracks and institutions, and the Internal Scholarship Program at accredited national universities. These are complemented by employment-linked programs aligned with national development priorities.

It focuses on priority specializations that meet national demands, including advanced engineering and technology, computer science and information technology, medicine and health sciences, psychology and behavioral health, and disciplines related to economic development.

These fields are identified based on government sector needs, private-sector localization programs, and future-oriented academic trends.

Applicants must meet a set of requirements, including achieving a high school average ranging between 75 and 80 percent depending on the program, obtaining unconditional admission from approved universities, securing a minimum IELTS score of 6.0 or its equivalent for external scholarships, and ensuring alignment between their chosen specialization and academic track.

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