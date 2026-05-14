Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan in Doha.

Following the session, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi said the Prime Minister briefed ministers on a series of meetings and contacts conducted in recent days under the directives of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The discussions formed part of the State of Qatar's efforts to support regional and international initiatives aimed at reducing tensions, strengthening security and stability, and achieving lasting peace in the region.

The Cabinet also reiterated Doha's support for mediation efforts led by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and welcomed what it described as Islamabad's constructive role in bringing parties closer together. Ministers called on the international community to support efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The council condemned the targeting of a commercial cargo vessel in Qatar's territorial waters by a drone on Sunday, calling it a "flagrant violation" of freedom of navigation and international law. It also rejected any attempt to use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage in regional conflicts or to alter its status as an international waterway.

Separately, the Cabinet praised the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs' 2025–2030 strategy, launched on Tuesday by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. The strategy seeks to consolidate the message of Islam in thought, worship and behavior, and build modern, cohesive and sustainable societies.

Regarding the agenda, ministers approved a draft law regulating private schools. The proposed legislation, prepared by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, is intended to modernize the legal framework governing private education, strengthen governance standards and improve the quality of education across all levels, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's national education strategy.

The Cabinet decided that the draft law would be published on the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau's "Sharek" platform to gather public feedback before being referred for legislative review under approved procedures.

Ministers also approved a draft memorandum of understanding on legal cooperation between Qatar's Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Justice of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed the 2025 annual report of the Permanent Committee for Search, Rescue and Humanitarian Aid in the affected areas in sisterly and friendly countries, as well as a report on participation in the COP30 United Nations climate conference scheduled to take place in Brazil in November 2025.

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