Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps has attacked the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters and an airbase and helicopters in a regional country using missiles and drones, Iranian media reported on Wednesday, in response to what the IRGC described as a U.S. attack on an a communications tower south of Qeshm Island.
IRGC navy also targeted a vessel it identified as Panaya with missiles in response to what it said was a U.S. attack on an Iranian tanker near the Strait of Hormuz with a projectile that damaged the engine room, Iranian media reported.
"Disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz will carry a heavy price for the U.S. military," local media cited the IRGC as saying. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Christopher Cushing)