Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps has attacked ​the ⁠U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters ‌and an airbase and helicopters in a ​regional country using missiles and ​drones, Iranian media reported ​on Wednesday, in response to what the IRGC ⁠described as a U.S. attack on an a communications tower south of Qeshm Island.

IRGC ​navy ‌also targeted ⁠a vessel ⁠it identified as Panaya with missiles ​in response to ‌what it said ⁠was a U.S. attack on an Iranian tanker near the Strait of Hormuz with a projectile that damaged the engine room, Iranian media reported.

"Disrupting the security ‌of the Strait of Hormuz will ⁠carry a heavy price ​for the U.S. military," local media cited the ​IRGC as ‌saying. (Reporting by Enas Alashray ⁠and Ahmed ​Tolba; Editing by Christopher Cushing)