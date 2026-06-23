Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has introduced amendments to certain provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners Residence Law, aiming to facilitate residency procedures for foreign property owners and investors.

The amendments were issued by Inspector General of Police and Customs Lt. Gen. Hassan bin Mohsin Al Shuraiqi under a decision published in the Official Gazette No. 1653 on June 21, 2026. The changes will take effect from the day following their publication.

Among the key amendments is the introduction of enhanced visa and residency privileges for foreign nationals who purchase land designated for construction or real estate units that have not yet completed registration procedures. Eligible applicants may obtain visas without the need for a local sponsor, based on a certificate issued by the competent authority.

The new provisions also extend these benefits to spouses and first-degree relatives of eligible property purchasers, as well as legal representatives of corporate entities that own land plots or real estate units. Such visas will be valid for a period ranging from six months to one year and may be renewed for a similar duration. Holders will be permitted to enter and stay in Oman for up to three months per visit.

The amendments further revise the provisions governing the "Owner Visa," allowing foreign nationals who own real estate units to obtain visas directly from the competent authority without requiring a sponsor. The same benefit will apply to legal representatives of corporate entities owning real estate in the Sultanate. Visa holders must enter Oman within three months of the visa issuance date.

In addition, the revised regulations expand eligibility for sponsoring foreign residents. Sponsors may now include Omani citizens, citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, foreign investors licensed to invest in Oman, foreign owners of real estate units in the Sultanate, and foreign employees working for government entities.

The amendments also revise residency permit provisions for foreign property owners. Residency permits may now be granted to foreigners who own either registered real estate units or units that are still undergoing registration procedures, subject to certification by the relevant authority. The provision likewise applies to legal representatives of corporate property owners.

Furthermore, the amendments exempt dependents associated with investors and property owners from certain age requirements for family residency permits, in accordance with regulations determined by the Director General.

Under the new rules, residency permits granted to foreign property owners and legal representatives of corporate property owners will automatically terminate if ownership of the real estate unit is transferred through any legal transaction. Consequently, the residency permits of accompanying spouses and eligible relatives will also be cancelled.

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