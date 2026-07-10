Major amendments to the executive by-laws of Bahrain’s Municipalities Law have been approved in a move aimed at strengthening municipal governance, regulating shared accommodation, enhancing public health measures and updating municipal fees.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued Decision No 30 of 2026 amending provisions of the executive regulations of the Municipalities Law, promulgated by Legislative Decree No 35 of 2001.

Among the most significant changes is the introduction of new regulations governing shared accommodation, says a Gulf Daily News report.

Property owners will now be required to notify the relevant municipality before renting out premises as shared housing and provide proof that the property complies with health, safety and security requirements.

The amendments define shared accommodation as housing occupied by at least five people who are not related up to the fourth degree, whether they occupy the premises directly or through subletting.

Municipalities will also be required to maintain a database of all registered shared accommodation.

The new rules also exempt vacant buildings, unoccupied commercial premises without electricity meters and construction sites in their foundation stage from municipal fees until they become occupied or are connected to electricity.

Meanwhile, the fee for licences to reclaim land from the sea has been fixed at 400 fils per square metre.

The amendments further empower municipal councils to propose regulations for shared accommodation in co-ordination with relevant authorities and clarify procedures for resolving jurisdictional disputes between council committees through joint meetings where necessary.

In addition, municipalities will now play a greater role in monitoring stagnant water and other potential breeding grounds for insects and disease-carrying rodents, working alongside relevant government authorities to tackle public health risks.

The amendments also strengthen the powers of municipal councils by allowing them to look into above-mentioned matters, while also considering other cross-cutting issues, enabling faster and more co-ordinated decision-making.

A permanent general committee headed by the council chairman with membership of the vice-chairman and committee chairmen could be also established to prepare agendas and review matters before they are presented to the council.

The decision comes into force the day after its publication in the Official Gazette.

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