Naseej, a leading Bahrain developer, has announced the groundbreaking of its 24 residential villa project located at Madinat Salman.

The housing project is part of the Government Land Development Program in partnership with the private sector.

The event was attended by Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Bahrain's Minister of Housing and Urban Planning; Amin Al Arrayed, CEO of Naseej; Hala Almoayyed, Executive Director of Almoayyed Contracting Group; officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning; and a number of representatives and officials.

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