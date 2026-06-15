As Bahrain continues to enhance its economic competitiveness and strengthen its position as a regional hub for investment, the real estate sector has maintained strong performance, reaffirming its pivotal role in supporting economic growth and driving activities linked to urban development and investment.

According to the latest indicators released by the Bahrain Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB), the total value of real estate transactions from the beginning of 2026 through June 11 reached approximately BD597.1 million.

The number of completed transactions stood at 12,798.

The figures reflect the continued momentum of the real estate market and the investors’ confidence in the investment opportunities available across the kingdom.

The data showed that April recorded the highest number of real estate transactions this year, with 2,982 deals completed. The number of transactions reached 2,364 in May, underscoring the steady level of activity across the residential, commercial, and investment segments of the market.

Meanwhile, real estate transactions during the first 11 days of June reached BD51.8m through 1,034 transactions, indicating that market activity remains robust.

This positive performance comes amid the comprehensive development vision of His Majesty King Hamad and the government strategies led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which focus on diversifying the national economy, strengthening the investment environment and promoting sustainable growth.

The sector’s attractiveness has also been reinforced by Bahrain’s advanced legislative and regulatory framework, including the expansion of electronic services, streamlining registration and documentation procedures and enhancing transparency.

These efforts have been complemented by the roles played by SLRB and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority in regulating the market and safeguarding the rights of stakeholders.

The latest indicators confirm that the real estate sector remains one of the most dynamic pillars of Bahrain’s economy, benefiting from economic stability, modern legislation and ongoing development projects.