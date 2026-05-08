Bahrain - Rent-it, a new digital property marketplace developed by Bespoke Marketing Group, has officially launched in Bahrain, aiming to overhaul the local rental sector by connecting landlords and tenants directly.

The platform eliminates the need for traditional intermediaries, effectively removing agent commissions and hidden fees.

By streamlining the leasing process, Rent-it promises more transparent communication and faster transaction cycles for the kingdom’s fast-paced property market.

“Finding a home or listing a property shouldn’t feel like a second job,” said Rent-it chairman Jitty Trehan.

“Our mission is to cut through the noise of the traditional rental market. By providing a space for landlords to manage their own properties and for tenants to contact them directly, we are returning control and transparency to the community.”

Rent-it chief executive officer Karan Trehan noted that the platform, accessible at Rentit-bh.com, was designed to make the rental experience more human and efficient.

“Our aim is to make it easier, more transparent, and more human to list and browse properties with live availability, a solution for today’s and future markets,” he said.

The platform offers distinct advantages for both sides of the rental equation.

Property owners can list units in under six minutes, retain 100 per cent of their rental income, and utilise dynamic pricing tools to maximise occupancy.

Meanwhile, tenants gain access to verified listings, allowing them to contact landlords instantly and secure homes without the burden of typical agency fees.

Beyond listings, Rent-it features an integrated ecosystem that provides a curated directory of recommended service providers, assisting both landlords and tenants with the logistical aspects of property maintenance and moving.

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