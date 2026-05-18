Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer renowned for innovation and building future ready communities, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Keeta Drone, a pioneering green air delivery company, to introduce next-generation air delivery ecosystems across its integrated communities.

Through this strategic partnership, Sobha Realty becomes Keeta Drone’s first official Smart Community partner in the UAE, reinforcing its commitment to embedding future-ready infrastructure and sustainable technologies into the very fabric of its developments, said a statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), marking a significant step forward in redefining how logistics and mobility are seamlessly integrated within premium residential environments.

Keeta Drone’s technology-driven delivery ecosystem is fully equipped to introduce faster, smarter and eco-conscious last-mile logistics designed around community convenience and operational safety. Integrated within government-approved frameworks, the initiative supports Sobha Realty’s vision of building future-ready communities where innovation enhances everyday resident experiences.

The partnership represents a natural progression toward Smart Community Vision, where infrastructure is designed not only to meet present-day expectations, but to anticipate the needs of tomorrow, shaped by intelligent, adaptable solutions.

Leveraging its Backwards Integrated model, Sobha Realty is uniquely positioned to enable the safe, efficient and scalable deployment of air delivery networks within its communities. This capability allows for precise integration of advanced technologies while maintaining the highest standards of quality, setting a new benchmark for innovation-led residential experiences in the region.

The collaboration will be implemented in phases, with all activations operating within government-approved frameworks, underscoring both organisations’ commitment to safety, compliance, and responsible innovation.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director, Sobha Realty, said: "At Sobha Realty, our vision of luxury extends beyond design and craftsmanship to the intelligent ecosystems that power everyday living. This partnership is not about introducing a new service; it’s about reimagining how communities function in a rapidly evolving urban landscape.

“Our Backwards Integration model allows us to engineer and integrate such advanced technologies with precision, safety and long-term scalability. By collaborating with Keeta Drone, we are taking a decisive step towards building self-sustained, future-ready communities where innovation, sustainability, and convenience are seamlessly embedded into the resident experience. This is the next frontier of smart living, and Sobha Realty is proud to be leading it."

Dr Mao, President, Keeta Drone, said: "This partnership with Sobha Realty represents a defining moment for us. Our collective aim is to support communities that stand for quality, precision and long-term thinking - core values that are deeply embedded in our DNA. Together, we are not just signing an agreement; we are laying the foundation of what the future of urban living in the UAE looks like. We are proud to have Sobha Realty as our Smart Community Partner, enabling the future, and we look forward to bringing this vision to life for their residents across 2026 and beyond."

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of DCAA said: “The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is pleased to support the responsible advancement of air deliveries by Keeta Drone within the native community of Sobha Hartland, reflecting our commitment to embracing innovation that is beneficial to the city’s future mobility ecosystem in the Emirate of Dubai."

Both Keeta Drone and Sobha Realty have also expressed their intention to explore opportunities beyond the UAE as Keeta Drone's deployment roadmap grows and Sobha Realty continues its international expansion.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

