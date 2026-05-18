Saudi-based Qiddiya Investment Company and Google Cloud today (May 18) announced a major expansion of their collaboration to establish the digital foundation for one of the world’s largest entertainment projects.

Through strategic systems integrator Master Works, Qiddiya will leverage Google Cloud technology to power a massive-scale entertainment destination – Qiddiya City – roughly three times the geographic area of Paris.

Qiddiya’s projects are a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030, a strategic framework launched in 2016 to reduce Saudi Arabia's reliance on oil and diversify its economy.

While flagship destinations like Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia are now open to the public, Qiddiya City which spans 360 sq km across more than 20 neighbourhoods, continues its massive expansion to integrate professional sports stadiums, gaming districts, and arts venues into one unified intelligent entertainment ecosystem.

As part of the expanded collaboration with Google, Qiddiya will deploy Google Cloud's data and AI technologies as the digital enabler for the city’s operations, providing instant insights into construction milestones, visitor demand patterns, and real-time operational efficiency.

By analysing these critical metrics as they occur, Qiddiya is able to function as a fully responsive smart city, reducing time-to-insight from weeks to minutes.

"Our goal is a seamless digital experience that connects Qiddiya City with our growing nationwide entertainment portfolio," remarked Abdulrahman Alali, chief technology officer at Qiddiya Investment Company.

"By combining Google Cloud’s technology with Master Works’ integration expertise, we are establishing a robust, data-driven foundation that turns a massive project into a manageable, intelligent reality for both our operators and visitors," he stated.

The collaboration focuses on three core technological pillars to achieve Qiddiya’s vision:

*An AI Factory enabled by the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform: This dedicated innovation hub, designed to build and scale custom AI frameworks, translates visitor behavioral, spending, and movement patterns into granular insights that drive hyper-relevant guest experiences. This helps enable Qiddiya to move beyond generic automation to predictive crowd management and dynamically tailored entertainment journeys.

*Agentic AI (Q-Brain): By harnessing Gemini models, Q-Brain—Qiddiya’s proprietary AI platform—will now evolve into an active operational partner. This will empower leadership and staff with real-time intelligence and autonomous task execution, streamlining complex decision-making across the destination.

*Unified Data Platform built on BigQuery: Qiddiya’s central data platform will serve as the "single source of truth," consolidating data from all entertainment destinations. It will provide the high-speed processing required to run a smart city at scale, and ensures every asset is digitally optimised.

As strategic systems integrator for the project, Master Works will ensure seamless deployment of these world-class solutions, creating the resilient and integrated infrastructure necessary to operate this massive entertainment ecosystem.

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, managing director at Google Cloud Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, said: "By integrating Google Cloud’s global-scale infrastructure and cutting-edge AI into its operations, Qiddiya is building a foundation that turns massive data into actionable intelligence."

"Our fully integrated AI stack provides the innovation necessary to power a premier user experience ensuring that every facet of this massive-scale project is digitally optimized to meet the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030," he added.

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