Salalah – Dhofar reported investments of RO5.1bn in the Salalah Free Zone and appointment of 7,985 citizens in the private sector in 2025, as it reviewed progress under its comprehensive development strategy on Sunday.

The update was presented at a media gathering titled ‘Dhofar Triumphs with You’ held in Salalah in the presence of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and attended by more than 150 officials and media representatives.

Officials outlined performance indicators across several development sectors during the first year of the development strategy.

In human capital development, the governorate highlighted training linked to employment in renewable energy, artificial intelligence and logistics. It also reported the employment of 101 people with disabilities. Dhofar University ranked among the top 50 Arab universities and top 250 in Asia in 2026, while the governorate won in three categories of the Government Digital Excellence Award 2025.

On economic diversification, OQ Base Industries recorded net profits of RO47.7mn, up 18%. Investments in the medical sector exceeded RO55mn. The Salalah Data Centre, operated by Ooredoo, was opened to support digital transformation.

Food security projects included 67 investment opportunities, a RO15mn project to plant 1mn olive trees, a RO57.7mn meat and poultry investment, a camel milk cheese factory in Rakhyut and an integrated agricultural collection and marketing centre in Najd with capacity of 50,000 tonnes annually.

In tourism, the foundation stone was laid for an integrated tourism complex worth RO80mn, and the Arabian Sea Resort in Mirbat opened. Contracts were signed to develop Jabal Samhan, Khor Al Mughsail and Wadi Dawkah reserves.

The governorate completed 25 strategic projects, launched a Golden Visa programme for investors and automated services through the Oman Business platform. It also signed a natural gas supply agreement for Salalah Free Zone and hosted the Middle East Transport Conference and Exhibition 2025.

In environmental initiatives, Dhofar implemented 12 projects, including sowing 10mn wild seeds and 3bn grass seeds, establishing a marine buffer zone around the Hallaniyat Islands and opening a mobile veterinary clinic to protect the Arabian leopard.

Dhofar Municipality reported 39 development projects in 2025, including 21 roads and four water security schemes. Preparations are under way for Dhofar Khareef 2026, with more than 125 events planned and capacity to receive nearly 1mn visitors.