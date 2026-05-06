MUSCAT: Between the white blossoming of apricots in January and the short harvest season that begins in May — lasting approximately 10 days — Wakan village in the Wilayat of Nakhal celebrates its seasons. The small details of this experience attract visitors, revitalise the local economy, and carry the warmth of the place and its people.

"The number of apricot trees in Wakan village is estimated to be about 600, with each tree producing between 30 and 50 kilogrammes annually. The village has around 53 farmers," said Abdullah al Salmi, Head of the Palm and Agricultural Production Department in Al Batinah South.

The apricot season in the village begins as a quiet story told through sight rather than words. About 600 trees spread across the agricultural terraces, bare of leaves at the beginning of winter, as if in a long hibernation. While a visitor might assume they are lifeless, the village knows their secret well.

The trees slowly awaken at the start of January, with blossoms preceding their leaves, blanketing them in white thanks to their petals. This creates a scene reminiscent of snow or pristine white cotton – a rare sight in the Omani landscape, according to Al Salmi.

This spectacle lasts for about two weeks at the beginning of January, attracting visitors seeking a fleeting moment of beauty and photographers who capture the scene. With them, the village comes alive; guesthouses fill up, small businesses thrive, and conversations revolve around this eagerly awaited season. Then, in early May, the fruit ripens and the harvest begins, lasting about 10 days, but its impact is profound.

Farmer Hamza al Mayahi stated, "The village eagerly awaits the harvest season because it is a vital source of income for us as farmers. With the influx of visitors, we benefit from selling apricots, which are distinguished by their quality and scarcity elsewhere, along with other agricultural products such as garlic and dried beans."

Around 53 farmers look forward to these days every year, as apricots transform from an aesthetic sight into a livelihood resource, sold fresh or dried. They remain present in the markets for a longer period, forming a source of income that extends beyond the season and making their way to nearby markets and digital platforms for promotion.

With its moderate climate in summer and severe cold in winter, Wakan remains a fertile environment for cultivating many Mediterranean-type trees such as olives, pomegranates, peaches and grapes. This has prompted the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, as well as its directorate in Al Batinah South, to support farmers with new seedlings and guidance programmes that enhance this agricultural presence.

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