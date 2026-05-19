The National Planning Council announced that Qatar ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa in the Resilient Food Systems Index (RFSI) by Economist Impact, reflecting the country’s strong food security infrastructure and crisis preparedness.

Through its official X account, the NPC highlighted that the index is a global benchmark for measuring countries’ readiness and capacity to ensure sustainable, safe, and accessible food systems for all populations during climate, economic, or geopolitical crises.

The index evaluates countries across several key dimensions, including affordability, food availability, quality and safety, and resilience to climate-related risks. Qatar ranked first in the Arab region and the GCC, and was also placed among the top 20 countries globally in overall performance.

The country additionally achieved first place worldwide in electricity access reliability and ranked fourth globally in food affordability, stressing the strength of its sophisticated infrastructure for food security.

The NPC attributed this achievement to the successful implementation of Qatar’s National Food Security Strategy 2030, which is built on strong structural foundations. These include advanced logistics services, effective monitoring systems, and high food safety standards.

The strategy also focuses a proactive policy approach by enabling policymakers and investors to identify vulnerabilities in food supply chains and take preventive action before disruptions occur. In addition, it supports sustainable growth through following the Third National Development Strategy, ensuring long-term economic sustainability and resilience.

Qatar’s strong performance in RFSI reflects broader structural reforms undertaken over the past decade to reduce potential vulnerabilities and disruptions of the global supply chain. Significant investments in logistics infrastructure, particularly the expansion of Hamad Port and the development of integrated warehousing and cold-chain facilities have substantially improved import efficiency and emergency stockholding capacity. These systems ensure continuous availability of essential food commodities even during global shocks and troubles.

Qatar also advanced its domestic production capabilities through targeted agricultural modernisation programmes. These include the adoption of hydroponics, greenhouse farming, and precision agriculture technologies designed to optimize water use and increase yield in arid environments.

The country has also expanded local dairy, poultry, and fresh produce production, helping to raise self-sufficiency rates in key food categories. Strategic partnerships between public institutions and private sector investors have further strengthened agriculture food innovation and supply chain integration.

Besides, large-scale desalination infrastructure ensures stable access to potable water, while highly reliable electricity networks support food processing, refrigeration, and distribution systems across the country. Such elements contributed to Qatar’s top global ranking in electricity access reliability, reinforcing the interdependence of utilities and food security performance.

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