Flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline and part of the Saudia Group, has announced the launch of scheduled services to India with daily flights between Riyadh and Hyderabad beginning July 1, 2026.

A leading Indian technology centre, Hyderabad has rapidly evolved as a global hub for innovation hosting major international technology giants and developing thriving aerospace and defence sectors. As capital of the southern Indian state of Telangana, Hyderabad is known for Indo-Islamic architecture including the iconic 16th century landmark mosque ‘The Charminar’ famed for its four arches supporting towering minarets.

Sanjiv Kapoor, flyadeal acting Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President Strategies at Saudia Group, said: “India, a long-awaited addition to flyadeal’s growing network of international destinations, is a key part of Saudia Group and flyadeal’s long term strategy.

“Our promise of friendly, efficient, low fare, and on-time service, builds on parent Saudia Group’s long-established presence in India since 1964 through our sister airline Saudia.

“Hyderabad is the first step of our planned expansion into India, fuelled by the strong economic, social and cultural ties that India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have enjoyed for decades. Together with Saudia, the Saudia Group will now serve the Indian market comprehensively. Saudia offering full-service excellence and flyadeal delivering the best low fares for price-conscious travellers.”

He added: “flyadeal will soon announce a second Indian destination as we execute our India market strategy.”

flyadeal has, over the past three years, operated special Hajj and Umrah pilgrim-only flights from select points in India to Saudi Arabia, but this is the first time the airline will operate regular scheduled services between the two countries.

The Hyderabad route will be operated by flyadeal’s Airbus A320neo aircraft with 186 seats in an all-Economy Class configuration. Features include USB-A or USB-C charging ports in every seat, and Airbus’ highly-acclaimed ‘Airspace’ cabin interior with extra large overhead bins.

India marks a significant addition to flyadeal’s international network which already includes scheduled flights from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Turkey and Pakistan.

The carrier operates a young fleet of 46 Airbus A320 family aircraft from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam to 37 seasonal and year-round destinations across Saudi Arabia, and in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia.

By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to more than double its network and fleet to over 100 destinations and aircraft respectively, with Airbus A321neos and widebody A330-900neos joining its all-A320 fleet from 2027.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

