Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a near-full return to normal operations, with 75% of its global network and destinations reinstated.

Over the past several weeks, the airline has gradually resumed services across the Middle East, Europe, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, thus resuming services to more destinations and reconnecting an increasing number of passengers through the kingdom, said Gulf Air in a statement.

Gulf Air confirmed that flight frequency continues to grow, with services now operating across 40 destinations in 24 countries, representing 75% of network, underlining the airline’s swift and structured return to full operations.

The Bahraini flag-carrier continues to add flights and boost daily frequencies across its network in a phased approach leading to full restoration by June 1, it stated.

On the airline's key achievement, CEO Martin Gauss said: "The way our people have delivered continuity for our customers during this period has been nothing short of remarkable. With 75% of our network now restored and more routes returning each day, Gulf Air is on its way to restoring full operations."

"Our commitment to our passengers is unwavering: reliable service, seamless connectivity through the Kingdom of Bahrain, and a travel experience that reflects the very best of our airline," he noted.

To support passengers, Gulf Air is offering one complimentary date change for all customers with confirmed bookings until June 30, with rebooking available until March 31, 2027, stated the top official.

Additionally, Gulf Air has extended FalconFlyer miles, loyalty points and tiers due to expire in March, April and May 2026 to June 30, he added.

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