Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector handled more than 12.1 million passengers between February 18 (Ramadan 1) and March 28 (Shawwal 9), maintaining strong operational performance during a recent regional crisis, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

Speaking during the 20th meeting of the Aviation Program Activation Steering Committee in Riyadh, GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said Saudi airports also received more than 2,000 flights from neighboring countries’ carriers between February 28 and May 3, transporting over 258,000 passengers while ensuring smooth air traffic flow and enhanced passenger experience.

The meeting was attended by Vice Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Assistant Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Ahmed Alhassan, and senior executives from national aviation companies and airlines.

It was hosted by Tibah Airports Operation Company.

Al-Duailej said the aviation sector demonstrated resilience and efficiency in responding to global challenges through activated contingency plans and continued growth in air traffic.

He added that Saudi airports ranked among the world’s top 100 airports for the fifth consecutive year, with four airports in the Kingdom receiving 14 awards for 2026 from Skytrax.

On Hajj operations, Al-Duailej called on aviation sector personnel to intensify efforts and maximise available resources to provide the highest level of services for pilgrims arriving for Hajj and Umrah.

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